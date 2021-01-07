Legion laud Oyetola’s devt stride at 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day

The Nigerian Legion has lauded Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his development projects in the state especially creating an enabling environment for members of the Legion to thrive. Chairman, Nigerian Legion in the state, Comrade Oladimeji Olalere, spoke yesterday at the launch of 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem held at the Government House, Osogbo. Olalere said Oyetola’s administration had done well in all sectors especially on infrastructure development.

He said: “This period of two years has brought about laudable development to the Nigerian Legion in particular and the citizens as a whole. We appreciate and congratulate the efforts of outstanding performance recorded only two years of governance which had brought positive changes in the Nigerian Legion in particular and the state at large. “We congratulate the governor for the numerous achievements recorded as this had lifted our state high among her equals in the country.”

In his remarks, Oyetola applauded the nation’s security operatives in the country for standing firm to ensure adequate protection of the nation’s territorial integrity and collective security and safety of the citizenry. He acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the Nigerian Armed Forces to nation building, particularly the avowed commitment to containing the activities of terrorists and bandits across the nation.

Represented by his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, Oyetola described Armed Forces Remembrance Day as a day that afforded a unique opportunity to publicly salute the courage and extol the onerous roles of the outstanding patriots whose preoccupation was the protection of the territorial integrity of the nation and the collective security and safety of the citizens

