Legislative by-elections: APC’ll not imposed candidate – Buni

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not impose any candidate in the legislative by-election primaries of the party. The party’s position came in reaction to the allegation of a chieftain of APC in Cross River State, Chief Okoi Obono- Obla; that the party was planning to ‘foist’ a predetermined candidate in the forthcoming Cross River North senatorial district by-elections.

But reacting to the allegation yesterday, APC in a statement from its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said: “Appeal Committees constituted by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra- Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has cleared all party aspirants to contest the September 3 primary election to elect APC candidates for the October 31 concurrent legislative by-elections scheduled to be conducted across eight states of the federation. “There are no preferred, pre-determined or anointed aspirants, Nabena said.

“Under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee, the party is already moving in a new and progressive direction whereby things are done properly and internal democracy is the norm. ” The party will continue to give all aspirants a level playing field while also ensuring that only those with impeccable records and are popularly elected are presented as APC candidates in all elections.”

