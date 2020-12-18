Legislative work, collective responsibility –Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 9th House of Representatives consider governance as the collective effort of all the 360 members of the House.

The speaker stated this while addressing a delegation of nine royal fathers from Epe federal constituency of Lagos State, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office yesterday. While expressing remorse for playing host to the traditional rulers in his office, instead of him going to their respective domains to pay homage as their son, the speaker, however, thanked the royal fathers for their modesty in taking the time to come all the way, in appreciation of government’s efforts toward constructing a strategic access road in the constituency, as facilitated by the speaker. He said: “I want to first of all thank you for actually coming for this courtesy call.

Much as I appreciate this courtesy call, I am embarrassed by this courtesy call, because when Hon. Tasir Olawale Raji told me about it, I objected and said that why should Obas come to me? I should be the one to go to them. To have nine solid Obas on a plane to Abuja to come and see me, I was embarrassed.

“But having done that, I want to say that this road issue is just a small effort to say thank you for all your support for me over the years. You people have been there through it all with me, and I have to say thank you. “So when the issue came up, I put my ears to the ground and asked what’s going on with that road, and then said we must have it done by 2021. Because of the strategic importance of that road and we set down to work.

