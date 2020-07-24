News

Legislators confirm 8 commissioner-nominees in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of eight Commissioner nominees sent to the House for confirmation by the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel. Confirming the nominees at plenary yesterday in Uyo, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Aniekan Bassey, said that the nominees had earlier been screened by the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions.

He, therefore, directed the Clerk of the House to forward the legislators’ resolution to the governor for further action, saying: “Accordingly, the list of Commissioners and Advisers sent by Governor Udom Emmanuel is hereby confirmed. The Clerk to the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren, is hereby directed to forward the resolution of the House to the governor for action.”

The Speaker also advised those confirmed to add value to the State Executive Council and contribute to the development of Akwa Ibom State and the people. Those, whose nominations were confirmed at plenary, were Prof. Eno Ibanga; Mr. Frank Archibong; Dr. Augustine Umoh; Dr. Ini Adiakpan; Mrs. Enobong Mbobo; Mr. Ini Ememobong; Mr. Amanam Nkanga; and Dr. Imo Moffat.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WAEC releases guidelines for August 3 to Sept 5 SSCE

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Barely 24hours after it announced a date for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, the West African Examination Council(WAEC) yesterday announced guidelines for the conduct of the examination amid coronavirus pandemic. The conduct of the examination for candidates, which had earlier been scheduled to hold between April 6 and June 5, was forcefully […]
News

Amaechi, Abe battle for soul of Rivers APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT The battle for the control of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) continued yesterday as the camps of the Transportation Minister, Chibuikem Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe laid fresh claim to the party’s leadership.   While the camp of Amaechi claims that Hon. Sekonte Davies is the […]
News

I I’m yet to receive one Naira from FG to fight Covid-19, says Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  …announces guidelines on conducting burials, weddings     Governor Udom Emmanuel has stated that Akwa Ibom State Government has not received any financial assistance from federal government in the fight against Covid-19.     The governor, who made this known during a routine media chat to update citizens on efforts of state government in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: