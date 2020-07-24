Legislators confirm 8 commissioner-nominees in A’Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of eight Commissioner nominees sent to the House for confirmation by the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel. Confirming the nominees at plenary yesterday in Uyo, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Aniekan Bassey, said that the nominees had earlier been screened by the House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions.

He, therefore, directed the Clerk of the House to forward the legislators’ resolution to the governor for further action, saying: “Accordingly, the list of Commissioners and Advisers sent by Governor Udom Emmanuel is hereby confirmed. The Clerk to the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren, is hereby directed to forward the resolution of the House to the governor for action.”

The Speaker also advised those confirmed to add value to the State Executive Council and contribute to the development of Akwa Ibom State and the people. Those, whose nominations were confirmed at plenary, were Prof. Eno Ibanga; Mr. Frank Archibong; Dr. Augustine Umoh; Dr. Ini Adiakpan; Mrs. Enobong Mbobo; Mr. Ini Ememobong; Mr. Amanam Nkanga; and Dr. Imo Moffat.

