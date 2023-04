Dean Smith has been appointed as Leicester manager until the end of the season, the Premier League strugglers announced on Monday.

Former Aston Villa and Norwich boss Smith replaces Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked on April 2 after his side’s slump into relegation trouble.

“I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season,” Smith said.

*Courtesy: AFP

