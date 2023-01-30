Leicester boss, Rodgers, promises Iheanacho more playing time

Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, has vowed to give Nigeria’s Super Eagles attacker Kelechi Iheanacho more playing time. Nigeria forward has started one game in the premier league this season as Jamie Vardy remained the number striker of the club. “He will get more game time with Vardy out for a few weeks. It depends on the type of game we are looking to play. “When he takes his chance he scores. He has made a great impact in the competition since I’ve been here. “He has been first class, trains virtually every day and is very rarely injured. He sometimes starts games not so good, sometimes he is a little hit and miss but you know when he plays to a high level he is a threat,” he stated.

