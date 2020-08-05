Sports

Leicester City banking on Iheanacho for next season

Kelechi Iheanacho won’t be leaving Leicester City for Aston Villa this summer, according to Foxes correspondent Jordan Blackwell. Recent reports in British and Nigerian media claimed Iheanacho could be allowed to leave the club in order to raise funds for new players. Iheanacho who arrived at the club three years from Manchester City finds opportunities difficult to come by at the beginning of the season, but he gradually worked his way back into the heart of head coach Brenda Rogers.

However Brendan Rodgers’ insistence on bringing in new striker, cast doubt on his future at the King Power Stadium but the club correspondent at BirminghamLive, Jordan Blackwell dismissed the reports that the club is looking to cash in on the player. He added that Rodgers Iheanacho’s recent rise in form toward the end of the season could keep at the club.

“While Kelechi Iheanacho continues to be linked away, partly in an apparent bid to raise funds to sign another striker, a summer move for the Nigerian seems unlikely given his huge improvements this season. “Iheanacho came into the campaign on the back of an 11-month goal drought, but despite rumors of Leicester cutting their losses on the £25m man, the team behind the scenes at the club is always happy with his effort and still felt he had something to offer,” Blackwell said.

