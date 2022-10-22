Leicester City boss showers praise on Super Eagles forward

Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has praised Super Eagles striker Ademola Lookman for his brilliant start to the season at Atalanta. Lookman joined Leicester City last season on a one-year loan deal from RB Leipzig. However, the Foxes refused to make his transfer permanent despite his eight goals and five assists in 48 appearances.

The former Everton man then sealed a €9million move to Atalanta during the last transfer window, and he has been quite a revelation. Lookman has been involved in seven goals in ten appearances for La Dea. Speaking on Lookman’s outstanding start to life in Italy, Rodgers revealed that he is very happy for Lookman. I’ve been in contact with him and congratulated him,” Rodgers said as per Tribal football.

“He’s done fantastically. He’s performed very well, he’s enjoying his time there and I’m delighted for him. “He was fantastic here, he scored goals, created goals, he worked very hard, all the things you’d want from a young winger. “I’m really happy for him because he’s a great guy and very devoted to his football. He’s started very well with Atalanta.

