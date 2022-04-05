Sports

Leicester City may sell Iheanacho to fund team

super Eagles and Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, has been named on a list of Leicester City players who could be sold this summer to fund Brendan Rodgers’ planned ‘healthy shake-up’ in the transfer window.

 

Club supporters believe the attacker’s performance at Manchester United on Saturday suggested it would be a mistake not to cash in on the Nigerian who is seen as one of the most effective strikers in the Premier League. Every single one of his actions on the ball at Old Trafford either generated a groan or a round of applause from the City supporters.

 

Just before his goal, you got the sense fans were turning their heads to the bench to see if Patson Daka was being readied, as City’s previous two attacks had ended with wasteful Iheanacho passes from good positions. But then he showed his striker’s knack to escape the attention of an expensively-assembled defence and found the net. Iheanacho’s record is seen as astonishingly good.

 

Sixteen goals and assists at a rate of one every 104 minutes is terrific, compared to James Maddison who is averaging a goal or assist every 124 minutes this season and it is universally agreed how brilliant he has been these past five months

 

