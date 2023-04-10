Leicester City Set To Appoint Dean Smith

The former Aston Villa boss, Dean Smith has been announced as Leicester City’s first-team manager until the end of the season.

Leicester City who confirmed the appointment on Monday said the 52-year-old would replace Brendan Rodgers who departed Leicester in March with the club in the relegation zone.

According to the club, City’s current First Team Coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will also be on hand to help Smith oversee the final eight fixtures of the league campaign.

Smith is joined by two assistants from his time at Villa, Craig Shakespeare, who was part of the management when Leicester won the Premier League title in 2015/16 and went on to manage the club, and former Chelsea captain, John Terry.

Smith’s surprise appointment followed the sacking of Brendan Rodgers and he decided to give Shakespeare an emotional return to the King Power,

Shakespeare took over as boss in 2017 after the sacking of Ranieri and guided the club to a win over Sevilla in the last 16 of the Champions League before losing to Atletico Madrid before he was sacked the following season.

Smith is also set to bring former Chelsea Defender John Terry back as an assistant after the pair worked together at Villa.

