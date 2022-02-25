Sports

Leicester cruise, Celtic crash out of Conference League

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Leicester cruise, Celtic crash out of Conference League

 

Leicester eased into the last 16 of the Europa Conference League with a 3-1 win over Danish side Randers as Celtic crashed out to Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt on Thursday.

Already leading 4-1 from the first leg last week, Leicester were never in danger once Harvey Barnes opened the scoring after just two minutes.

James Maddison added two more in a four-minute spell in the second half before Stephen Odey secured a consolation.

“We got a good result and, over two legs, we scored seven goals,” said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, who has been under pressure for his side’s faltering Premier League form.

“That’s very, very pleasing, so we just have to focus and look to our next game.”

Celtic were convincingly dumped out 5-1 on aggregate as Bodo dominated in a 2-0 win in Arctic conditions.

Visiting manager Ange Postecoglou hinted he believed the tie may have already been lost in Glasgow last week as he made a much-changed side with a series of key players left out.

Bodo took full advantage in a blistering opening as Ola Solbakken opened the scoring after just nine minutes.

Hugo Vetlesen then calmly steered home a second 21 minutes from time at the end of a well-worked move to keep alive the European dreams of a side from a town with a population of just 50 000.

“It’s fair to say that we weren’t at the levels we needed over the two games and they deserved to go through,” said Postecoglou.

“It’s disappointing for us because we certainly wanted to make progress in this competition but unfortunately our performances haven’t warranted that.”

Marseille eased past Qarabag 3-0 in Baku to complete a 6-1 aggregate win in a match that will be remembered for a sporting moment from the hosts telling the referee to rule out a goal they had scored.

Trailing 1-0 on the night, Ibrahima Wadji turned the ball into the net with his hand, but the goal was initially given.

Unlike the Champions League and Europa League, VAR is not in use for the Conference League.

While Marseille players protested furiously, mimicking Wadji’s volleyball strike, and the referee showed three of them yellow cards, Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov spoke to his player.

Wadji then went to Polish referee Bartosz Frankowski, who changed his ruling, after a 10-minute delay.

PSV Eindhoven squeezed past Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in Israel, while Partizan Belgrade, Slavia Prague and Vitesse Arnhem all progressed.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Neymar in tears as he leaves field after horror tackle

Posted on Author Reporter

  Neymar appeared to be in tears as left the field on a stretcher after suffering an injury in Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 loss to Lyon on Sunday night. Neymar was carried off the pitch seven minutes into stoppage time with a possible ankle injury following a poor tackle from Thiago Mendes, reports Sky Sports. PSG […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Mozambique frustrate Cote d’Ivoire in Maputo, S’Africa hold Zimbabwe in Harare

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mozambique held Cote d’Ivoire to a 0-0 draw in their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification Group D match at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto on Friday afternoon. The Mambas will now take on Malawi away in their second Group D match on Tuesday, while the Elephants are scheduled to host Cameroon on Monday, […]
Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba to know quarterfinal foes today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Enyimba Football Club will today know their quarterfinal opponents in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup, New Telegraph can report. The People’s Elephant top Group A to qualify for the last eight after beating Orlando Pirates of South Africa 1-0 through Cyril Olisema’s 95thminute goal in Aba, Abia State on Wednesday. The journey for the twotime […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica