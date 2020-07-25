Sports

Leicester, Man United, Serie A games to air live on GOtv

Football fans will be treated to a bumper package this weekend as the final games of the 2019/2020 Premier League season, as well as Serie A matches, will be aired on GOtv this weekend. The games, scheduled to hold on 26 July, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Max and GOtv Jolli subscribers, and on Super- Sport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers. It will be a fierce battle for one of remaining two spots of the UEFA Champions League available to English teams when Leicester City host Manchester United at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The game kicks off at 4pm and is live on SuperSport Select 2. The permutations for both teams to secure a ticket into Europe’s most prestigious club competition is crystal clear. Leicester must win their final home game of the season in order to secure qualification. If the game ends in a draw, the Foxes’ only hope will be on Chelsea losing their final game at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers to finish in fourth position. Manager Brendan Rodgers knows that a loss is simply not an option for his team.

For Manchester United, a draw will guarantee fourth position for them, which is a play-off spot for the European competition. A win, however, ensures the Red Devils pick up England’s final automatic qualification spot. There is no margin for error for Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his players, including Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo.

Sports

Rashford to become youngest recipient of Manchester varsity’s honorary degree

Posted on Author Reporter

  Marcus Rashford is to become the youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree from The University of Manchester, in recognition of his achievements as a footballer and as a passionate campaigner against child poverty. The 22-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Manchester United legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton by receiving […]
Sports

Serie A: Ibra’s goal sparks Milan comeback to beat Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Lazio’s Patric sees red for biting Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s penalty sparked a remarkable AC Milan comeback victory against title-chasing Juventus at the San Siro. After an uneventful first half, Milan scored four unanswered second-half goals having gone 2-0 down to Juve strikes from Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo. Ibrahimovic’s 62nd-minute penalty offered hope, before Franck […]
Sports

La Liga: Messi scores 700th goal as Barca held 2-2 by Atlético

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal for club and country before Atletico Madrid came back to draw 2-2 in the Spanish league on Tuesday and deal Barcelona’s title hopes a major blow. Barcelona’s third draw in four rounds left it in second place, one point behind leader Real Madrid. Madrid hosts Getafe on […]

