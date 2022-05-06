Leicester miss out on Conference League final

…as Feyenoord hold off Marseille to reach final

Leicester City missed out on a place in the Europa Conference League final after losing 1-0 at Roma.

Tammy Abraham’s powerful header for the home side was the difference as Leicester struggled to make an impact at the Stadio Olimpico.

The England striker’s goal was enough to prevent the Foxes reaching a first European final after the first leg finished 1-1 at the King Power Stadium.

It will be the Italian side’s first European final since 1991, where they will face Feyenoord, who drew 0-0 with Marseille for a 3-2 aggregate win.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said after Sunday’s Premier League 3-1 defeat to Tottenham that his side needed to work on their defending of corners – so the last thing he would want to see his side do was concede four of them in the opening 10 minutes.

One of those corners gave Abraham opportunity to leap higher than anyone else and put a bullet header past Kasper Schmeichel from a sublime Lorenzo Pellegrini delivery, whose set-pieces were a threat throughout.

Leicester were passive in the first half and did not manage a shot on target as Jamie Vardy looked isolated up front, with Rodgers seeing fit to introduce a strike partner, Kelechi Iheanacho, at half-time.

The Foxes looked brighter in the second period but still failed to create any clear-cut opportunities as Roma were happy to run down the clock.

The only shots of note came towards the final moments of the game as the Leicester players became desperate, shooting from all distances and angles.

James Maddison’s weak effort from 20 yards out was straight at Rui Patricio, and Iheanacho’s attempt from distance was also picked up with ease by the Portuguese goalkeeper.

Roma boss Jose Mourinho will now aim to put a fifth European title to his name when his side come up against Dutch side Feyenoord, who beat Marseille 3-2 over two legs in their semi-final, in the final on 25 May in Albania.

Foxes’ season petering out

Despite Rodgers’ admission that he did not know what the Europa Conference League was earlier in the season, Leicester’s run in the competition has provided a welcome distraction in an otherwise underwhelming season, where they sit 11th in the Premier League and are without a win in their last four games.

“Of course when you lose a second leg of a semi-final it’s disappointing. In the first half it wasn’t aggressive enough,” Rodgers said.

“The players kept going until the very end but we couldn’t find that big chance. There wasn’t many in the game for both teams.”

But as their chance of reaching a first European final is over, and the likelihood of securing any form of European football next season seems slim, this campaign feels a far cry from last season when they won the FA Cup and finished fifth in the league.

“It’s been a great journey for us in Europe in the last couple of years. We have a lot of young players that are finding their way and this was a great experience for them. That will provide motivation for them next season,” said Rodgers.

“We just missed out so we’re disappointed but we need to finish the season strongly now and look to progress in the summer for next season.”

Roma would have been happy to come away from Leicester with the scores level and the second leg was a better tactical showing from Mourinho against his former coaching protege Rodgers.

Mourinho is now the first manager to reach the final of a major European competition with four different clubs.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord are through to their first European final in two decades after holding Marseille to a 0-0 draw in France on Thursday to win their Europa Conference League semifinal 3-2 on aggregate.

The Dutch club made good their victory in the first leg last week in Rotterdam to set up a clash with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the inaugural final of the new third-tier European competition.

That match will be played on May 25 in the Albanian capital Tirana, 250 kilometres away from where Feyenoord began their campaign against Drita of Kosovo in the qualifying rounds last July.

Marseille’s hopes of turning the tie around were dealt a huge blow when playmaker Dimitri Payet was forced off injured before halftime at the Velodrome.

The home side were deprived of a part of their support with the stadium closed at one end by UEFA as a punishment following the trouble that marred their win over Greek club PAOK in the quarterfinals.

They rarely really looked like scoring after losing Payet and they are left to focus on their quest to finish in the top three in Ligue 1 and qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Feyenoord failed to score in a game for the first time since January but did not need to after a Cyriel Dessers double and a deflected Luis Sinisterra strike gave them victory in the first leg.

The match against Roma will be their 19th game in the competition this season and they will be aiming to win their fourth European trophy.

The first Dutch club to win the European Cup when they beat Celtic 2-1 in the 1970 final, they then won the Uefa Cup in 1974 and again in 2002 when they defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in their own De Kuip stadium.

Courtesy: AFP

