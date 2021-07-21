Sports

Leicester need concentration to win in new season – Iheanacho

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has urged his English Premier League side Leicester City to forget about the success of last season and concentrate on the job for the new term. Iheanacho finished as the Foxes top scorer last season with 19 goals in all competitions and helped the club to a fifth place finish in the league and English FA Cup glory. Iheanacho and his colleagues are back in training as they begin preparations for the coming 2021- 2022 season. Speaking to his club media, Iheanacho said the Brenda Rodgers’ wards have to concentrate on their work in the pre season. “Now, we need to concentrate on the work that we have ahead. We just need to focus and get through the pre-season and focus on the new season. Of course, it’s good to be back with this special group of lads. We’re like a family. We’re all friends, so it’s always good to be back with everybody. Iheanacho will be hoping to im-prove on last term magnificent goalscoring form for his club when the season start August.

