Leicester outclass Man Utd to reach FA Cup semis

Leicester City moved into the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1981-82 as they eliminated Manchester United at King Power Stadium.
The Foxes took the lead when United midfielder Fred’s backpass was intercepted by Kelechi Iheanacho, who went around goalkeeper Dean Henderson to score his fourth goal in two games.
However, United equalised just before half time as Mason Greenwood steered the ball past Kasper Schmeichel after Donny van de Beek had dummied Paul Pogba’s low cross from the left, reports the BBC.
But Youri Tielemans restored Leicester’s lead with a low strike from the edge of the penalty area following a one-two with Iheanacho, who sealed the semi-final spot with a header 12 minutes from full-time.
Leicester have never won the FA Cup, losing in the final on four occasions, and will face Southampton at Wembley in the semi-final over the weekend of April 17-18, with the winners meeting either Chelsea or Manchester City in the final on May 15.

