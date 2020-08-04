Leicester set to use Iheanacho as bait for Edouard

Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, might be on his way out of Leicester City as the club is looking forward to selling him to fund the transfer of their number one target and on-demand £40m Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

The former junior international joined the former league champions from Manchester City in the summer of 2017 and has been used predominantly from the bench by manager Brendan Rodgers but the club are now willing to listen to offers matching the player’s valuation Selling Iheanacho can help offset their spending with midlands neighbour’s Aston Villa among those showing interest.

Iheanacho still managed a respectable 10 goals in all competitions this season and will not be shy of suitors both home and abroad.

The Nigerian has struggled to cement a starter’s shirt since his big-money move from Manchester City, managing just 20 goals in 89 club appearances with half of those goals coming in the just-concluded campaign

