Sports

Leicester underdog as FA Cup final airs on StarTimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chelsea will face Leicester City for the FA Cup final in Wembley on Saturday at 5:15 pm. The match will air live and in HD on StarTimes’ World Football channel. The FA Cup final will be immediately followed by the Coppa Italia final on May 19 and Europa League final on May 26 and then cascade to Euro 2020. All matches will air on StarTimes basic bouquet or smart bouquet.

On Saturday, the Blues go into the FA Cup final at Wembley against Leicester City as the favourites, especially as their last two results saw them beat some pretty impressive opponents. Thanks to a stellar squad led by two German internationals Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are the favourites of the final.

But Leicester could surprise the Blues, which are battling on many fronts. One African international who is bound to feature in the game is Kelechi Iheanacho, who has formed a deadly striking partnership with Jaimie Vardy upfront for Leicester. The Nigerian international was on target again on the weekend for his side in their 4-2 home defeat against Newcastle, to take his tally for the season to 11. He scored 10 of those goals in his last nine matches.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Friendly: Rohr charges Eagles ahead Tunisia clash

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya and Segun Bailey ABUJA

…reshuffles line up, drops three players   Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, has charged his players to put up more efforts when they take on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in another international friendly game on Tuesday in Austria.   The Eagles lost 1-0 to African champions, Algeria in their first game in 2020 after […]
Sports

Italian Cup: Ibra sees red after clashing with Lukaku in Milan derby

Posted on Author Reporter

Italian Cup: Ibra sees red after clashing with Lukaku in Milan derby *Later apologises Zlatan Ibrahimovic clashed with former Manchester United teammate Romelu Lukaku during a heated Milan derby in the Italian Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. AC Milan’s Ibrahimovic and Inter’s Lukaku were both booked following a spat at the end of the first half, […]
Sports

Europa League: Iheanacho’s double keeps Leicester on top; wins for Arsenal, Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester routed their nearest challengers to take control of Europa League Group G and make a sweet piece of history. Two goals by Kelechi Iheanacho and one each by Dennis Praet and James Maddison helped the club to their biggest margin of victory in continental competition. More significantly for the future, Brendan Rodgers’ team have maximum […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica