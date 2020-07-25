Leicester vs Man United: Vardy fired up for Champions League spot, Golden Boot

Leicester City host Manchester United in a winner-takes-all English Premier League final-day showdown for Champions League football and the Foxes will hope their talismanic forward Jamie Vardy hits the right form to lead them to the Promise Land. Brendan Rodgers’ men had looked nailed-on for a top-four finish when the season restarted in June, but a disastrous run of results leaves them fifth in the table with one game left. Although they are just one point behind their opponents, the Foxes only need to win on Sunday to seal a spot in Europe’s most glamorous competition next year.

They know it is not an insurmountable task because of the firepower Jamie Vardy possesses and the Englishman will also go into the tie with a determination to achieve his personal goal of winning the EPL Golden Boot. The 2015/2016 EPL winner is leading the race for the Golden Boot with 23 goals and he further cemented his place among the league greats after hitting his 100th strike recently and Leicester City will continue to look up to him for inspiration.

Ironically, Vardy’s first ever EPL goal came against Manchester United in a 5-3 defeat to the Red Devils in September 2014 but the Foxes will rely on him to destroy the Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s men tomorrow. His meteoric rise to prominence is well-documented, with a stunning surge made from the non-league ranks to an EPL stage.

The Foxes snapped him up from Fleetwood in 2011, with a jump made from the Conference into the Championship. Vardy helped to secure promotion into the big time, before going on to play a leading role in a remarkable title triumph in 2015-16. He hit 24 league goals that season and was named EPL Player of the Year. Vardy certainly covets the Golden Boot as much as he wants to win a Champions League ticket with his club but two men are hotly breathing down his neck for that personal gong.

Southampton’s Danny Ings with 21 goals, Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal with 20 goals can still usurp Vardy in the race even with just a match to go. This is enough reason the Englishman would do his best not only to down Man United and help his team claim the Champions League ticket but seal his dream of landing the Boot.

