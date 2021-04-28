Leicester’s boss hails magical Iheanacho

Leicester City Manager Bredan Rodgers has poured encomium on his Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho, saying his striker has been magical. After helping the Foxes to the final of the FA Cup, Iheanacho followed up his performance with another man-of-the-match show in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Monday, scoring the winning goal and providing assist for the other one. “Kels (Iheanacho), when he picks the ball up, the rest is just magic,” praised Leicester City manager “It’s just sheer quality and a sign of his confidence. He’s a really good player who’s getting an opportunity, it’s as simple as that.” Iheanacho himself said he is delighted with the home win. “It’s a massive three points, a great night,” he said. “We showed great character. Stayed in the game and in the second half, we changed things and controlled the game.” ‘Seniorman’ has now scored 17 goals in all competitions this season.
