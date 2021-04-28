Sports

Leicester’s boss hails magical Iheanacho

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Leicester City Manager Bredan Rodgers has poured encomium on his Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho, saying his striker has been magical. After helping the Foxes to the final of the FA Cup, Iheanacho followed up his performance with another man-of-the-match show in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Monday, scoring the winning goal and providing assist for the other one. “Kels (Iheanacho), when he picks the ball up, the rest is just magic,” praised Leicester City manager “It’s just sheer quality and a sign of his confidence. He’s a really good player who’s getting an opportunity, it’s as simple as that.” Iheanacho himself said he is delighted with the home win. “It’s a massive three points, a great night,” he said. “We showed great character. Stayed in the game and in the second half, we changed things and controlled the game.” ‘Seniorman’ has now scored 17 goals in all competitions this season.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Lampard slams ‘lazy’ Chelsea after Arsenal defeat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea manager Frank Lampard let rip at his players following their 3-1 Premier League defeat at struggling London rivals Arsenal on Saturday, saying their “lazy” performance had cost them the chance of going second in the Premier League. A penalty from Alexandre Lacazette and goals from Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka helped a youthful […]
Sports

EPL: United keep Champions League hopes alive with Palace win, Saints draw with Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Everton score late to deny Villa three points Manchester United maintained their relentless pursuit of a place in the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were under pressure after Leicester City’s earlier victory over Sheffield United and responded with a victory that […]
Sports

Nwankwo one goal away from top award

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles striker to the last FIFA World Cup in Russia, Simy Nwankwo, is a goal away from becoming the highest goal scorer in the Italian Serie B after scoring his 17th goal of the ongoing season in his club, Crotone’s 3 -1 away win against Cittadella.   Smarting from his perfect hat-trick against Benevento […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica