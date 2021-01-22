Leipzig target loan move for Iheanacho

German outfit RB Leipzig has identified Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho as one of the players they are planning to buy to bolster their squad. According to the authoritative German newspaper Bild, The Leicester City striker is among several forwards on the shopping list of Leipzig Leipzig, who are in second place in the Bundesliga, desperately want a striker on loan. According to the German newspaper, Leipzig have identified three targets – Iheanacho, Divock Origi and Kasper Dolberg. The three players feature for Leicester City, Liverpool and OGC Nice respectively and they are not enjoying regular game time. Iheanacho, for one, has made only 10 appearances and yet to score in the Premier League in a season when Jamie Vardy even at the ripe old age of 34 is still firing in the goals
