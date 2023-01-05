Leisure Park Asaba Set To Kickstart Operation

***As commendation pours in for Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa

Leisure Park Asaba, a theme park developed by Delta State government under the leadership of Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is now set for business

Leisure Park Asaba is another innovative addition to the long list of Okowa’s infrastructural development in Delta State.

Located at Anwai road, Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria, the park is the latest addition to the tourism industry in the south-south region, boasting some of the finest amusement attractions ever seen in Nigeria including adrenaline-pumping amusement rides.

Leisure Park Asaba also has one of the largest man made lake housing wavepool, kayaking, waterslides, and swimming pool, with the zoo section boasting of over 50 eye-catching and rarely seen animals from over 50 species in secure enclosures.

Built in a safe, serene, and comfortable environment, the theme park guarantees visiting guests a fun-filled time and a sweet connection with nature.

Designed by renowned architects,contemporary design associates and Powered by Nigeria’s leading resort, Omu Resort along with other consulting firms, Leisure Park Asaba is in a class of its own.

Speaking on the new park which has been described as an architectural masterpiece, a representative of the concessionaire of the park described it as the most modern park in Nigeria. According to him, this singular attribute stands it out.

Furthermore, he said that the park boasts a Sky Tower that allows guests to see the whole of Asaba, adding that on a clear day guests can see Onitsha and Benin with binoculars.

According to him, Leisure Park Asaba is one of the most elaborate, well-sculptured, and planned theme parks.

On the arrangement between Omu Resort and the Delta State government, he said that they were part of the team that implemented the park and the zoo, adding that they would manage the park for some time to come.

“We have a similar facility, As I said, it is one of the most elaborate projects I am proud to be associated with. We have an arrangement to run it professionally, based on the state governments desire for the park be run by professionals.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...