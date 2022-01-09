Lekan Balogun’s long walk to Olubadan’s throne

Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

When in 2015, Senator Isiaka Adeyemi Ajimobi (now late) won his second term election as the Oyo State Governor not a few believed it was unprecedented, that was not all. He, believed that the feat in the 41-year-old Pace Setter State, as an icing on the cake, must be marked remarkable events. The Koseleri (Unprecedented) Governor, Ajimobi, in his mental picture believed that many facets of governance must witness changes including the traditional system of Ibadanland from where he hailed. The son of Alhaji Gani “the Tailor” after about a year in the saddle as the unprecedented second term governor, mooted the idea that the paramount ruler of Ibadanland, His Royal Majesty Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1 (now late) should be accorded an elevated status and promoted to “His Imperial Majesty”, while the High Chiefs would be accorded crown-wearing status and addressed as ‘His Royal Majesty’. The Baales were to be elevated and accorded coronet-wearing status and addressed as ‘His Royal Highness’, thus adding more colour to the entourage of the Olubadan whenever he would be going to any functions.

According to him, many paramount Obas from other states command a retinue of lesser Obas who accompany them to functions, a typical example being the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111 with the Oke Ogun Obas who reign under the Alaafin’s Consenting Authority. Aside this, many compounds and villages had been clamoring for elevation of their Baales to the status of Oba in order to enhance their traditional authority, social status and economic benefits.

To achieve this, the Koseleri governor inaugurated the Justice Boade Akintunde (retd)-led Committee to review the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, lest his administration run foul of the law. When the idea was first mooted, all the 11 High Chiefs of Ibadanland including the present Olubadan-designate, Senator (Dr.) Moshood Olalekan Balogun (Otun Olubadan from the Olubadan Line), and a former governor of the State Senator Rasidi Ladoja (the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland from the Balogun Line) agreed with Governor Ajimobi’s initiative. Shortly after, however, Ladoja backed out and the matter became contentious in court. High Chief Balogun aligned with Ajimobi ho had taken the justifying position that: “We are not changing history, tradition or culture of Ibadan, but rather we are consolidating, elevating the exalted position of the Olubadan of Ibadanland; We are promoting the Olubadan-in-Council, promoting every aspect of Olubadan chieftaincy tradition and our father Olubadan remains the Imperial Majesty. No Oba should play politics or be used by any disgruntled politicians in this State”. He further urged all Ibadan people and the residents to: “Let us shun acrimony, politics and all sorts of bickering. All our brothers who are getting angry should go and cool temper. This is our time. By 2019, it will be time for others. I had been to our father, the Olubadan and explained everything regarding this review to him and he understood and agreed with me. But immediately I left his room, other people went in and dissuaded him. “Our Olubadan is still to be promoting the Chiefs; he is still to be collecting tributes (Ishakole). Our father made me the Aare of Ibadanland. I’m begging our father not to be partisan. He should ignore those telling him untoward things. Those who are confusing him have been beaten thrice. I call on all stakeholders to join hands together to lift Ibadanland. We are not tinkering with the tradition of the Olubadan succession stool. There must be General in the Army, but if he does no have able lieutenants, the troop is not viable. We are only keeping tradition alive by adding something to it. “The decision to elevate our Chiefs was not unilateral. Many stakeholders including our late Otun Olubadan, High Chief Omowale Kuye, had approached me asking that the present tradition be changed. A situation where our own Olubadan goes to functions without other lower Obas accompanying him is not in line with the modern tradition. In Lagos State, there are 52 Obas apart from Oba Akiolu. Other zones of Oyo State also have Obas except Ibadanland. I am not fighting our Olubadan. After this ceremony, I will still go and greet him at home and appeal to him in the interest of Ibadanland. He remains our paramount ruler”, Ajimobi said. The Governor also stressed that his action was not unfounded as other Administrations had attempted reforming the tradition. The Military in 1974 and 1981 effected some changes while former Governors Kolapo Ishola and Lam Adesina also made attempts, but could not carry out the implementation of the White Paper endorsed. Former Governor Ladoja was also not left out during his administration but could not come out with his recommendations through the Oloko Commission. Ajimobi however said that “with the support of all stakeholders, the review has come to fruition during my own time”. While justifying the approval for the wearing of coronets and beaded crowns further, the government of Ajimobi in 2018 said that the move was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor by section 28(1) of the Chiefs Law Cap 28, Vol. 1 Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, and that its was taken after due consultation in a meeting with members of the Council of Obas and Chiefs in the state. Even though the Olubadan, Oba Adetunji kicked against the proposition and review of the Ibadan Chieftaincy Law, claiming that he was never in agreement anywhere with the idea, stressing that his High Chiefs could not be elevated to Oba status while still being members of the Olubadan-in-Council, Justice Boade Akintunde (retd)-led Committee sat and approved the installation by Ajimobi. Barring any opposition from Ladoja and the Olubadan, Ajimobi on August 27, 2017 installed the 10 High Chiefs as Obas. The event took place on a Sunday afternoon contrary to the usual Friday that such events hold. The High Chiefs elevated, with the exception of Ladoja included: Moshood Olalekan Balogun, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland (a former Senator and a Ph.D former lecturer at the ABU); Owolabi Olakulehin, the Balogun of Ibadanland; Tajudeen Ajibola, the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland; Eddy Oyewole, Asipa Olubadan of Ibadanland; (Dr.) Kolawole Adegbola, Ekarun Balogun; Latifu Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland; Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland; and Amidu Ajibade, the Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanland. Ajimobi also promoted 13 Baales to coronet-wearing Obas. They included: Lasisi Akano (Onijaye of Ijaye), Ismaila Abioye Opeola (Oniroko of Iroko), Moses Akinyosoye (Onikereku of Ikereku), Mudasiru Adebayo (Ololodo of Olodo), Victor Okunola (Elegbeda of Egbeda), Gbolagade Babalola (Onido of Ido), and Olabamiji Thomas (Alakufo of Akufo). Others included: Wahab Okedina (Oloke of Okelade-Okin), Dauda Omotoso (Alawotan of Awotan), Adeboye Salako (Olofa of Ofa), Rafiu Alawusa (Onilagun of Lagun), Tiamiyu Ladipo (Alaba of Aba- Nla), and James Obisesan (Alakanran of Akanran). The installation ceremony was colourful and massively-attended, witnessed by all the government functionaries and eminent personalities within the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), the Muslim, Christian and traditional stakeholders, as well as, some Obas from Ijaye and Igbehin in Ogun State were also in attendance. Sequel to this development, Senator Ladoja went to court and on January 18, 2018 Justice Olajumoke Aiki of the Oyo State High Court held that the constitution of the Justice Boade Akintunde-led review panel “was illegal, null and void” and that the installation of the Obas was ultra vires”. Upon assumption of office on May 29, 2019, the people’s governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde moved the parties to adopt an amicable out of court settlement. Oyo State Government thereafter went on an appeal in a case marked: CA/ IB/99/2018, which a former Oyo State Justice Commissioner in the PDP administration of Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, Mr. Michael Lana, said the Justices set aside “on technical grounds without touching on the merits of the case and sent the case back for retrial at the High Court”. Since then, the matter appeared to have been kept in the cooler until the Olubadan joined his ancestors on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. The next High Chief from the Olubadan Line must succeed the late monarch who was from the Balogun Line (War Commaders). The designate is Moshood Olalekan Balogun who will be 80 by October this year. Will he like his predecessor, Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade, be announced by the Olubadan-in-Council as the next Olubadan or not? The process is however getting enmeshed in controversy, as Michael Lana, in his letter to Governor Makinde, has cautioned that High Chief Lekan Balogun should not be installed as Olubadan considering the fact that he is already an Oba. Referencing to the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration, he said a beaded-crown Oba cannot be installed again as an Oba, in the instant case, an Olubadan, because it stands logic on its head. To Lana, the only solution to the imbroglio is for the crown-wearing High Chiefs to relinquish that title of Oba, by withdrawing all cases in court and the Otun Olubadan will naturally be seen to be qualified to be installed as Olubadan. Anything short of this, Lana said will amount to tinkering with the 1957 Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration which is still extant. The declaration precludes an Oba to be installed as the Olubadan, he had submitted in his letter to Governor Makinde. Reacting to the letter during an international press conference addressed on Wednesday at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan by 10 of the 11 kingmakers, the Olubadan-in- Council members however unanimously endorsed and approved the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Balogun, as the next Olubadan to succeed the late Oba Adetunji. The Olubadan-designate himself was in attendance where he urged all “to discard all unfounded rumours and insinuations capable of disturbing the peace of Ibadanland irrespective of the quarter from which such fake news emanates”. According to the Osi Balogun of Ibadan land, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, while speaking on behalf of the other members in attendance what the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi did by elevating them was an innovation which enhanced their status among many other contemporaries in other states and communities.

He said: “Ajimobi who effected the elevation did not tamper with the tradition of ascension to the throne of Olubadan. The late Olubadan was an Imperial Majesty and he will continue to be so. We who are Obas behind him are only supporting him as Royal Majesty. There are 11 traditional councils in Ibadanland and Olubadan cannot sit in all the 11 councils. We are the Olubadan’s representatives there. What Ajimobi did was to honour us. “Before the elevation, we were being relegated. A chief in Ibadan is like an Oba

