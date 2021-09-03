News

Lekan Salami Stadium: Alaafin, Olubadan not stopped from entering – Oyo govt

…says unveiled main bowl is first phase of project

The Oyo State Government has explained that two first class monarchs, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III and the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, were not stopped from entering the Lekan Salami Stadium Complex during the unveiling of its main bowl on Wednesday.

The government, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr.Taiwo Adisa, yesterday said that the two foremost royal fathers were too important to the state government to be prevented from attending the event, to which they had been duly invited. According to the statement, the inability of the monarchs to gain access into the main bowl was because of the huge enthusiastic crowd that swarmed on the stadium and obstructed the movement of the monarchs’ convoys to the designated VVIP Drop Off zone, which was the easiest channel to their reserved seats.

The statement added: “What happened was that security operatives advised that the drivers of the revered monarchs make their way through another gate, since their convoys were unable to access the VVIP Drop Off Zone from the gate they entered through.

“From the VVIP Drop Off Zone, it would be easy for the monarchs to access the VVIP box without meandering through the stairs, as that would have unduly stressed them, given their age.” It added that seats of the monarchs were already reserved and that the government valued their presence, saying: “It is unthinkable that some individuals would try to create a wedge between the palaces of the respective monarchs and the state government, which holds them in high esteem.”

