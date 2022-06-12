Leke Adeboye launches empowerment scheme to mark 40th birthday

As part of showing appreciation to God, Pastor Leke Adeboye, last child and Principal Executive Assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) launched an empowerment scheme to mark his 40th birthday.

Forty youths were selected to benefit from the acquisition of digital skills between June and August 2022 at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State. The initiative is one of the numerous programmes and projects designed to give hope to many Nigerian youths in celebration of Pastor Leke’s 40th birthday, a statement from the organisers made known.

The statement added that the training, which is aimed at folks intending to pivot into a career in InfoTech or those willing to upgrade their skills, is part of the celebrator’s efforts in increasing Africa’s tech talent base. Adding that it holds in partnership with the IncubatorNg and other stakeholders and will cover in-depth training in Data Science.

However, a Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) programme was held where a medical outreach took place with free glasses given. Also donation of a borehole was made to provide Mushin residents with access to clean water.

Also a crusade held at the Bishop Aggey Secondary School, Mushin where youths defied the heavy downpour to join gospel artistes including Bidemi Olaoba, Tosin Bee, Eniola Olusoga, Femi Okunuga, Benard Fuji and others to celebrate with Leke, Pastor of RCCG, The Bridge and the Assistant Pastor-in-Charge of Province (CSR), RCCG Youth Province 1.

In a chat with journalists the elated celebrator revealed that the event’s venue was deliberate, sharing: ‘‘I was born and raised up here in Mushin before we were shipped off to the middle of the jungle in Ogun State.

This is where I and my brother (Pastor Dare) who passed on, started life from. This is also where the founder of RCCG lived.

So it is always good to never forget your source. ‘‘Borehole, health care, school uniforms, food, improving the lives of people around here is the least we could do. God has helped some of us to get opportunities and it is good we come back to help others up.

‘‘The people here should not be addressed as criminals, just that they do not have access to opportunities like some in the society. Part of the questions God will ask when we get to heaven is when I was hungry did you feed me when I was naked did you clothe me? That is the basis of what we are doing.’’

In addition, a thanksgiving and worship event was also organised by Pastor Titi Adeboye to celebrate her husband, Pastor Leke. The private event had in attendance, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, National Overseer of RCCG (Nigeria), Pastor Johnson Odesola, the Assistant General Overseer (Admin & Personnel), Pastor Joseph Adeyokunnu, the Financial Controller of RCCG.

Also in attendance were, Pastor Kunle Ajayi, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, Founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church C&S (Worldwide), Pastor Adeolu Adeboye, brother to the celebrator, Pastor Bisi Akande, Pastor-in-Charge of RCCG Youth Province 1, among other guests.

