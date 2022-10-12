Lekki Airport: ‘Sanwo-Olu on top of his game

A s accolades continue to pour on the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, for securing the Federal Government’s approval to construct an airport in Lekki, an entrepreneur and Chief Consultant of Bamaja Entertainment Ltd, Mr. Frances Ehirim, has joined millions in felicitating the state for the feat, concluding that the regime is at the top of its game. Recall, at a recent news conference organized by the State Government which was held in Alausa, Ikeja, Mr. Ope George, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), recently revealed the conclusion of plans by Lagos to have a state-owned airport.

Ope at the news conference, said that the government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had secured authorisation from the Federal Government to develop a new airport in Lagos. According to him, the project, which is expected to take off in 2023, will be built on 3,500 hectares of land, with the master plan and aeronautical designs already in place; while studies are conducted regarding strategies, funding, and other issues, the project will then be introduced to the market. The Special Adviser stated that the airport, which is expected to serve at least five million people per year, will be constructed in partnership with local and international businesses. In his reaction to the news, Ehirim expressed delight at the developmental strides of Sanwo-Olu while also alluding to the need to have more accurate population figures for the state.

“If a full census is conducted, the estimated population of La- gos state should be about 30 million people, which is greater than the population of North Africa. Everyone resides in Lagos State, from the east, north, and west.” The construction of an airport on the peninsula is believed to complement the local and international airports in Ikeja, the mainland part of the state – particularly in the area of decongestion of the roads.

In light of that, Ehirim urged policymakers to borrow a leaf from the United States of America, in the citing and distribution of infrastructural projects that may attract vehicular and population density. “We must learn from the advanced nations. “In the United States, populations are nearly evenly spread; they are not over-concentrated in a single state,” he said He concluded by urging the Lagos State government to, in future circumstances, consider a partnership with neighboring Ogun State, which he described as “land-rich”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...