Lekki attack: Speak to Nigerians now, Atiku tells Buhari

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said President Muhammadu Buhari should speak to the nation now, and speedily implement the demands laid out by the protesting Nigerian youths.

Atiku in a video message on Tuesday’s unfortunate shooting at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, condemned “the unprovoked killing of unarmed and peaceful protesters, even while they demonstrated their patriotism by singing the National Anthem.”

He noted that for over a week now, the young Nigerians have been trying to draw attention to their grievances, by way of the #EndSARS movement.

“I am heartbroken at this turn of events and deeply condole with the families of the victims. I feel their pains and the pains of the injured and maimed.

“There are reports of hospitals refusing to treat the injured from this horrendous incident. I urge all hospitals, private and public, to prioritise the Hippocratic Oath and treat every and all of the injured. To save their lives is a task that must be prioritised,” Atiku advised.

He called on the armed forces to show restraint and desist from using force on the protesters.

“We must face our common enemies, not our brothers and sisters. And our foes are the terrorists and insurgents, who seek to end the Nigerian way of life,” he stated.

Atiku decried what he described as “needless show of force by security forces” on the people they were supposed to be protesting.

Like this: Like Loading...