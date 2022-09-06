Metro & Crime

Lekki Building Collapse: Death toll rises to 6

as LASG issues arrest warrant on developer, others

…Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development resigns

 

The death toll at the collapsed seven-storey building on Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Lekki, Lagos on Sunday has increased to six as rescue workers yesterday recovered yet another body. Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, South West Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the recovery of the sixth corpse.

 

The additional body takes the death toll to six, with the earlier recovery of an elderly man and two young men found in the debris as at yesterday morning. Two bodies were earlier recovered on Sunday, with NEMA saying four more persons remained trapped under the rubble, while rescue workers from the Lagos and federal emergency agencies intensified rescue operations efforts for 24 hours running. The remote and immediate causes of the building collapse have yet to be ascertained.

 

The building caved in from the penthouse after giving distress vibrations earlier on Sunday. About 30 illegal occupants were said to have escaped death in the building that sources say had since February 2021 been marked for demolition by the State’s building control agency.

 

Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has issued an arrest warrant for the developer of the collapsed building as well as any building professionals who were working on the seven-storey structure before it caved in Sunday.

 

The warrant was issued on Sunday, by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, during his visit to the site of the building collapse 24 before he resigned his position. The arrest warrant was contained in statement by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

 

According to the statement, “while the state government was investigating the circumstances sur  rounding the collapse, the police had started a manhunt for the developer and all professionals involved in the project such as architects, builders, or engineers who are on the project.”

“Salako expressed concern with the pace of disregard for law and order by actors in the built sector, stressing that the state government was determined to restore sanity and orderliness to the sector, where it had declared incidents of building collapse intolerable.”

 

In a related development, the State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako has resigned his appointment.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
