Travel & Tourism

Lekki Conservation Centre, Lake Retba, River Nile record highest visitors

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Nigeria’s Lekki Conservative Centre has been listed among the top 10 most visited tourist destinations in 2021 alongside Senegal’s Lake Retba and famous River Nile in Egypt, reports African Travel Quarterly (Atqnews.com). According to a report by africa.businessinsider.com, as of May 2021, around 1.04 million international tourists visited Africa, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Destinations that made the top 10 are: Lake Retba, Senegal; River Nile, Egypt; Lekki Conservative Centre, Nigeria; Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe; Table Mountains, South Africa; Sahara Dunes, Morocco; Kilimanjaro, Tanzania; Pyramids of Egypt; Lake Abbe, Ethiopia/ Djibouti; and Sossusvlei Dunes, Namibia

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

National Council for Arts and Culture unfolds virtual cultural tour of Nigeria

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Since the wake of COVID-19 pandemic across the world, a situation which has occasioned ‘the new normal’ following cessation of businesses and other norms, we have witnessed a number of innovative models created in different sectors to keep a semblance of activities going. In Nigerian tourism and culture sectors, the National Council for Arts and […]
Travel & Tourism

Amachree calls for lifting of restrictions on travels

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Founder and Chairman of Port Harcourt Beach Resort, Chief Mike Amachree, has called on the federal government to lift the bans and restrictions on travels so as to open up the tourism market, which he said has been seriously hampered since the advent of COVID – 19,with the operators the worse hit economically. According […]
Travel & Tourism

Seven Tides names Minor Hotels as manager of Ibn Battuta Gate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Seven Tides has named Minor Hotels as the new management of its Ibn Battuta Gate property in Dubai. The property is in line to be rebranded as Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai Hotel, making it the newest addition to the Oaks Hotels, Resorts, and Suites portfolio. Seven Tides is a privately owned luxury property developer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica