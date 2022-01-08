Lekki Conservation Centre, Lake Retba, River Nile record highest visitors

Nigeria’s Lekki Conservative Centre has been listed among the top 10 most visited tourist destinations in 2021 alongside Senegal’s Lake Retba and famous River Nile in Egypt, reports African Travel Quarterly (Atqnews.com). According to a report by africa.businessinsider.com, as of May 2021, around 1.04 million international tourists visited Africa, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Destinations that made the top 10 are: Lake Retba, Senegal; River Nile, Egypt; Lekki Conservative Centre, Nigeria; Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe; Table Mountains, South Africa; Sahara Dunes, Morocco; Kilimanjaro, Tanzania; Pyramids of Egypt; Lake Abbe, Ethiopia/ Djibouti; and Sossusvlei Dunes, Namibia
Related Articles
National Council for Arts and Culture unfolds virtual cultural tour of Nigeria
Since the wake of COVID-19 pandemic across the world, a situation which has occasioned ‘the new normal’ following cessation of businesses and other norms, we have witnessed a number of innovative models created in different sectors to keep a semblance of activities going. In Nigerian tourism and culture sectors, the National Council for Arts and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Amachree calls for lifting of restrictions on travels
The Founder and Chairman of Port Harcourt Beach Resort, Chief Mike Amachree, has called on the federal government to lift the bans and restrictions on travels so as to open up the tourism market, which he said has been seriously hampered since the advent of COVID – 19,with the operators the worse hit economically. According […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Seven Tides names Minor Hotels as manager of Ibn Battuta Gate
Seven Tides has named Minor Hotels as the new management of its Ibn Battuta Gate property in Dubai. The property is in line to be rebranded as Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai Hotel, making it the newest addition to the Oaks Hotels, Resorts, and Suites portfolio. Seven Tides is a privately owned luxury property developer […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)