News

Lekki #EndSARS: Lagos HoS testifies before judicial panel

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Lagos State Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri Okunola, yesterday testified before the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses and Other Matters over the Lekki Toll Gate massacre of #EndSARS protesters on October 20 last year. Okunola, speaking to the commission under the direction of Justice Doris Okuwobi, began with a sequential account of the events that occurred during the #EndSARS protests in Lagos on October 8, when protesters gathered at two main locations such as in Alausa and the Lekki tollbooth. According to the HoS, it was on October 12 that the government noticed, during its interactions with protesters, that the protest had been infiltrated by hoodlum, who attacked the governor and his deputy on more than one occasion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kano loses over N2bn to flooding

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Kano State has lost crops houses and other valuables worth over N2 billion to excessive flooding which has ravaged the state. The Executive Secretary State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Sale Jili, said government is doing everything possible to ameliorate the situations.   Sale Jili, who was speaking during a World Day for Peoples with Special […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki opens defense in certificate forgery suit today

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

Court strikes out suit challenging Ize-Iyamu’s nomination   Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will today, at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, open his defense in the alleged forgery of his University of Ibadan degree certificate.   His former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of its chieftains, Williams Edobor, had […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Buhari mourns 20 doctors, Nkanga

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Saturday quoted President Muhammadu Buhari, as paying tributes to 20 Nigerian doctors who reportedly died of COVID-19 within one week.   The Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Abuja chapter, Enema Amodu, had at a press conference on Friday disclosed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica