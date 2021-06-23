Lekki #EndSARS: Lagos HoS testifies before judicial panel

The Lagos State Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri Okunola, yesterday testified before the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS-Related Abuses and Other Matters over the Lekki Toll Gate massacre of #EndSARS protesters on October 20 last year. Okunola, speaking to the commission under the direction of Justice Doris Okuwobi, began with a sequential account of the events that occurred during the #EndSARS protests in Lagos on October 8, when protesters gathered at two main locations such as in Alausa and the Lekki tollbooth. According to the HoS, it was on October 12 that the government noticed, during its interactions with protesters, that the protest had been infiltrated by hoodlum, who attacked the governor and his deputy on more than one occasion.

