Lekki-Epe Airport: FG issues approval letter to LASG

Following its ambitious and visible developmental plans, the Lagos State Government yesterday got the approval of the Federal Government for its proposed Lekki-Epe cargo and passenger airport. The airport, when completed, is expected to cater for about five million air passengers around Lekki, Ajah and Epe axis of Lagos state annually. While officially handling over the approval letter for development of the airport to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday at the opening ceremonies of the 2022 edition of the Lagos Economic Summit tagged Ehingbeti in Victoria Island, Lagos, the Aviation Minister, Hadi Abubakar Sirika, said the state was qualified to embark on the project, looking at the cosmopolitan nature of Lagos.

The proposed airport, he said, was crucial, especially as the state embarked on its 30-year Development Plan to make the state the model mega city in Africa and one of the best in the world. He added that: “The airport would be effective to link Lagos with Africa and the rest of the world, through the aviation industry.

The Lekki airport is the right step in the right direction.” To him, “aviation has the uniqueness to link markets and opportunities, which Lagos can offer.” Earlier in her welcome address at the event, the Cochair of Ehingbeti 2022, Mary Iwelumo, described Ehingbeti as an important platform for private and public sector stakeholders in Lagos State to engage around the state developmental agenda as it continues to be an invaluable tool for moulding the growth ambition of Lagos, having birthed several landmark projects in the state

