Lekki massacre: CAN demands justice, calls for calm

…says killings a minus for democracy, scar to be remembered

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has demanded justice for the slain protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza and appealed to Nigerians not to inflict more pain on others by destroying properties and infrastructural facilities as a means to vent their anger.

President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, lamented that the killings of the unarmed protesters was a minus to Nigeria’s democracy and a scar to forever be remembered.

Ayokunle, who advised President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation in order to avert more crisis occasioned by the killings, noted that the directive to shoot unarmed protesters in a democratic dispensation was crossing the red line.

In his words: “The Christian Association of Nigeria is deeply shocked and saddened by the unfortunate wastage of lives of fellow young Nigerians who were protesting unarmed against the brutal treatment and killings of Nigerians by the Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos State.

“Though the military has denied being responsible despite the video and eye witness accounts, their presence at the scene of the incident did not help their matter. Whoever ordered the shooting of unarmed citizens on legitimate protest in a democracy for whatever reason had crossed the red line and had caused more pains for this nation and many parents of these young, promising Nigerians who would have been Nigeria’s future glory.

In very strong terms, CAN condemns the dastardly and callous act.

“It was a minus for our democracy and a scar to be remembered for ever.

“We appeal to all Nigerians that the arson, wanton destruction of property, infrastructural facilities that have followed the killings, (though one understands that they came out of the provocative killing), should stop because it would further inflict pains on fellow Nigerians who are either working in those facilities or deprive them the benefits which those facilities are providing on daily basis, especially, to mention just but one, the BRT buses which are providing ease of movement to Lagos workers on daily basis.

“Ours is a special appeal as spiritual fathers, priests and prophets to the nation for calm to allow comprehensive peaceful resolution of this situation.”

Like this: Like Loading...