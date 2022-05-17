Metro & Crime

Lekki Murder: Lagos calls for calm as Sanwo-Olu promises justice

…Taskforce arrests 10 okada operators, seize 123 motorbikes

 

Worried by the murder of a sound engineer in Lekki, the Lagos State Government has reiterated its condemnation of the mob attack, saying that the police are holding four suspects at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti. It added that two survivors of the condemnable act are in hospital.

 

This was even as the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye led a team of officers and men to the axis to carry out a raid on commercial motorcyclists operating illegally in that area.

 

New Telegraph gathered that  the operation which lasted for about 4 hours began in the early hours of yesterday leading to the arrest of 10 commercial motorcycle operators and seizure of 123 motorbikes plying the Lekki Epe Expressway, Lekki Phase 1 axis, Admiralty way and its environs for operating on restricted routes and constituting nuisance in the state.

 

Speaking on the exercise, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye said that the agency had carried out series of raids and seizures along the Lekki axis in the past but unfortunately the operators of commercial motorcycles have refused to turn over a new leaf thus causing crisis in the axis.

 

He said: “The murder of Mr David by the suspected Okada men is a painful and tragic inci  dent, hence the need to intensify our activities in the axis and in the state to ensure that the menace of Okada is brought to a complete halt and also prevent a reoccurrence of such an inhumane and barbaric act.”

 

 

CSP Jejeloye emphasised that the menace of Okada in the city is a threat to the security architecture of the state as most of the Okada riders are non-Nigerians and have nothing at stake in case there is breakdown of law and order.

 

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, has spoken with the family of the victim, Mr. David Sunday. He expressed the condolences of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and assured them that justice will be done in this matter

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

