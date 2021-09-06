News

Lekki Muslim community unveils N200m hostel for Qur’an College

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lekki Muslim Ummah, an umbrella organisation of all Muslims in Lekki Peninsula of Lagos State yesterday unveiled the N200 million Hostel and Classrooms for the Lekki Qur’an Memorisation College, calling on parents to build future leaders with fear of God and proper orientation on the unity and development of society.

 

Speaking during the commissioning of the facilities, former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Jubrila Ayinla,(rtd), the immediate past Lagos Attorney-General Adeniji Kazeem (SAN), the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters, Ahmad Jebe, called for the proper training of the younger generation to enable them become worthy leaders.

