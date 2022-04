Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (Lekki Port) has appointed the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko and Mr. Zhang Lianjiu, executive general manager of the investment business unit of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), as directors.

Bello-Koko will represent NPA on the Board of Directors with effect from April 2022, while Lianjiu would represent the interests of CHEC, the majority shareholder of Lekki Port.

