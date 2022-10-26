Business

Lekki Port, Ivory Coast container terminal set for competition

Ivory Coast’s new container terminal, and Lekki deep seaport in Lagos are to begin port operation in less than eight weeks. Testing has been completed at the Ivory Coast’s new container terminal, which is due to open in November, while lekki Port has set December, for commencement of commercial operation. The promoter of the port, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), which was awarded a 45-year concession by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on a Build, Own, Operate And Transfer (BOOT) basis, has secured approval from the Federal Government as a customs port and approved wharf. With the approval, Chad, Mali and Niger Republic have indicated interest to route their imports through the Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos.

The port is expected to be completed before the end December, 2022 to help boost Nigeria’s economy and halt over 3million tonnes of transshipment cargoes lost to other neighbouring ports annually. According to NPA, Chad, Mali and Niger Republic have indicated interest to route their imports through the Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos.

The Managing Director of the authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko noted that the commencement of port operations would make Nigeria recover lost transit cargoes to neighboring countries. Bello-Koko stressed that the authority with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) were working on affordable tariffs for land locked transit cargoes that would be imported into Nigeria when the deep seaport becomes operational.

He said: “Niger Republic as a country formerly imports their cargoes through Nigeria Ports. Mali is also interested and there are entities of neighboring countries that are interested in bringing in their cargoes, but ours is to reach out as far as possible. “We can say the port is ready by 15th of September, however, this is the first time in a long time that a new port will be set up in Nigeria. A port with different system, different IT deployment that we don’t have currently in Nigeria will be at Lekki. No port currently in Nigeria has a Ship-To-Shore Crane.” Also, the Ivory Coast container terminal was built by the Chinese and operated in a partnership between companies owned by Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). The new terminal is seen as a gateway for trade growth in West Africa and part of the going focus on the opportunities in Africa by the major carriers.

The contract for the construction project was awarded to the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) in August 2020, with work beginning two months later on the new terminal, which will be the second container terminal in the port of Abidjan. With an annual capacity of 1.5 million TEU, the first phase of the new terminal was projected to cost more than $400 million to develop. The terminal would be operated under a 20-year concession to a joint venture between Bolloré, acquired earlier this year by MSC, and APM Terminals, a division of AP Moller – Maersk.

The existing container terminal operated by the group was expanded in 2015 from a capacity of 800,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) to 1.5 million TEU. The new facility located adjacent to the existing terminal will again double capacity at the port of Abidjan. Phase one of the project was handled by the Port Autonome d’Abidjan (PAA) and consisted of the deepening and widening of the Vridi Canal access channel, and the reclamation of more than 45 hectares of land. The reclaimed land was used for the creation of the new second container terminal, and an adjacent RoRo facility.

 

