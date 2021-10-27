Business

Lekki Port to become deepest in sub-Saharan Africa

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Lekki Deep Sea Port is to become a world-class and the deepest port in sub-Saharan African region after construction in 2022. The construction of the port has reached 66 per cent completion, according to its Managing Director, Du Ruogang.

He spoke during an inspection of the port by a delegation from Lagos State government led by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr (Mrs). Lola Akande. According to Ruogang, the project is on course and on schedule for completion, adding that the EPC contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), was working round the clock to ensure timely completion to deliver a world-class port expected to be the deepest port in sub- Saharan African region. He said: “Our primary focus is to continue to make progress on the construction of the port as well as make preparations for the commencement of port operations. “We are happy to report that we are at 66 per cent completion, and efforts will be intensified to meet our deadlines.”

Ruogang expressed confidence that the project would be delivered by the third quarter of 2022 as scheduled. He thanked the Lagos State government for its immense support so far, assuring the commissioner that China Harbour Engineering Company and Tolaram were fully committed to delivering the first deep sea port in Lagos State, given its importance in attracting investments and the positive economic impact for the state and the country in general. On the status of the construction, the Chief Technical Officer of Lekki Port, Mr. Steven Heukelom, gave a breakdown of the construction work, noting that dredging and reclamation had reached 75.75 per cent, quay wall & breakwater, 69.96 per cent and 72.92 per cent, while the landside infrastructure development was at 45 per cent completion. The commissioner commended the management of Lekki Port and its promoters for the level of work done so far.

She said: “I want to use this opportunity to convey the message of the governor to your team on the great work you are doing. The governor is highly impressed with the progress of work and has asked me to commend you for the great work you have done.” Akande was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce & Industry, Oladele Ajayi, and the Managing Director of Lekki Worldwide, Dr. Tunde Sodade, among others. It will be recalled that Lekki Port recently appointed Laurence Smith as its new Chief Operating Officer effective October 15, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN adjusts naira’s official rate to N410.22/$1

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) again weakened the naira yesterday, by adjusting the local currency ‘s official rate to N410.22 per dollar on its website from N410/$1. The apex bank had weakened the naira official rate to N410 per dollar on May 25 from the previous rate of N379/$1, as part of its efforts […]
Business

Mamaj Aviation to host 5th career summi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Mamaj Aviation Consult Limited is set to host the 5th Explore Aviation Careers Conference in Lagos. The mentorship Academy of Mamaj Aviation Consult Limited has announced the hosting of this year’s annual conference, the 5th in the series on Friday, October 29th, 2021, in Lagos, Nigeria. The Theme for this year’s conference: ‘Harnessing the potentials […]
Business

Basel III: More Nigerian banks’ll issue Eurobonds

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) planned implementation of Basel III guidelines as well as the currently “supportive” external environment, analysts at Tellimer Research have predicted that more Nigerian lenders will head for the international market to issue additional tier 1 capital. In a report obtained by New Telegraph, the analysts stated that Access […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica