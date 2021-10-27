Lekki Port to become deepest in sub-Saharan Africa

Lekki Deep Sea Port is to become a world-class and the deepest port in sub-Saharan African region after construction in 2022. The construction of the port has reached 66 per cent completion, according to its Managing Director, Du Ruogang.

He spoke during an inspection of the port by a delegation from Lagos State government led by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr (Mrs). Lola Akande. According to Ruogang, the project is on course and on schedule for completion, adding that the EPC contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), was working round the clock to ensure timely completion to deliver a world-class port expected to be the deepest port in sub- Saharan African region. He said: “Our primary focus is to continue to make progress on the construction of the port as well as make preparations for the commencement of port operations. “We are happy to report that we are at 66 per cent completion, and efforts will be intensified to meet our deadlines.”

Ruogang expressed confidence that the project would be delivered by the third quarter of 2022 as scheduled. He thanked the Lagos State government for its immense support so far, assuring the commissioner that China Harbour Engineering Company and Tolaram were fully committed to delivering the first deep sea port in Lagos State, given its importance in attracting investments and the positive economic impact for the state and the country in general. On the status of the construction, the Chief Technical Officer of Lekki Port, Mr. Steven Heukelom, gave a breakdown of the construction work, noting that dredging and reclamation had reached 75.75 per cent, quay wall & breakwater, 69.96 per cent and 72.92 per cent, while the landside infrastructure development was at 45 per cent completion. The commissioner commended the management of Lekki Port and its promoters for the level of work done so far.

She said: “I want to use this opportunity to convey the message of the governor to your team on the great work you are doing. The governor is highly impressed with the progress of work and has asked me to commend you for the great work you have done.” Akande was accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce & Industry, Oladele Ajayi, and the Managing Director of Lekki Worldwide, Dr. Tunde Sodade, among others. It will be recalled that Lekki Port recently appointed Laurence Smith as its new Chief Operating Officer effective October 15, 2021.

