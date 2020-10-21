Lekki Port to open for business in H1’23

The Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (Lekki Port), developers of the Lekki Deep Sea Port has said that the port would be opened for operations in the first half of 2023.

The company said that the completion of the port would greatly assist in accommodating the rapid expansion of trade being witnessed across the West African region. It was leant that during the Phase 1 of the project, the quay wall would be 680 metres long and could berth two Container Vessels each of up to 18,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs). Also, there would be a total of 857 steel piles on the Combi wall. The Container Terminal would be equipped with seven ship to shore cranes, 21 RTGs, and other modern rolling terminal equipment.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Port, Mr. Ruogang Du, stressed that the company had commenced the construction of the 680metres long quay wall with the driving of the first pile. He explained that the commencement of piling of quay wall, which was a major phase of the construction was a significant step towards the timely delivery of the project.

Du said despite the setback occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, both the investors and the contractors had demonstrated admirable commitment to deliver the project as and when due, with construction now at full steam.

The CEO noted that the pandemic had harmed global economic development and personnel mobility everywhere. Du stressed that the developers and investors in Lekki Port had not stopped moving forward, saying that the company was actively resuming construction and striving to fulfill our commitment to officially open the port for operations in the first half of 2023.

He said: “This is a commitment to Lagos and a commitment to Nigeria, and we will do our best to achieve it.”

Also, the Board Chairman of the port, Mr. Biodun Dabiri, lauded the invaluable roles played by the project promoters and stakeholders including Tolaram, Nigerian Ports Authority, China Harbour Engineering Company, Lagos State Government and host communities.

He noted: “I want to thank all our shareholders for all the support and energy you have put into this project. I keep saying that it is an iconic project. From all indications, we are building history here. Some of the piles we are doing today will last for more than 100 years. With all the support from everyone that is here, I believe the port will be safely delivered on time.”

The port’s Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Steven Heukelom, added that the company would ensure that the port was capable of handling multiple container vessels of various sizes at the same.

