Business

Lekki Port to reduce cost of importation, demurrage

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Managing Director of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), Mr. Du Ruogang, has assured that there would be drastic reduction in delays in the supply of raw materials, equipment, reduced costs of importations and charges such as demurrage, among others at Lekki Ports. He stressed that the port would drive external trade competitiveness through improved port efficiency, costeffective port operations & services.

Ruogang highlighted other benefit of the port to include improved turnaround time for cargo handling and clearance. According to him, the port would also facilitate trade volume growth for Nigeria and increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as part of the macro-economic benefits of the Port to the economy. Ruogang explained that the recent commissioning of Lekki Port by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Lagos Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos remains a game-changer that would redefine maritime activities in Nigeria and the entire West African sub-region. However, the managing director said that the port was scheduled to commence operations by the end of Q1’23.

He noted: “With Lekki Port, Nigeria will witness a growth in maritime traffic and global trade and strengthen connectivity and capability to provide efficient and reliable services. “Lekki Port, no doubt, will be a critical engine that will drive the Nigerian economy upon commencement of operations.

I am equally confident that it would help to reinforce Nigeria’s status as a regional maritime hub and enable many related industries to flourish.” Also, the CEO of Lekki Freeport Terminal, operated by CMA Terminals, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, Mr. Denrick Moos, said that in addition to its state-of-theart infrastructures, the port would become a new generation container terminal, a game changing infrastructure in Nigeria and West Africa. He added: “The port is Nigeria’s first deep sea port and is equipped with 13 quay cranes for a capacity of 2.5 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) on a 1.2 kilometre quay with a depth of 16 meters, it will operate vessels with a capacity of up to 15,000 TEUs and become one of the largest in West Africa. “Through the new container terminal at Lekki Port, the CMA CGM Group will further develop its presence in Nigeria, the continent’s largest economy and population, and the most important consumer market in West Africa and will consolidate its African global shipping and logistics network.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Meters: NERC outlines payment refund plans

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

●REA plans mini-grids for isolation centres, PHCs All customers, who made payment for meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme, would be refunded. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), which declared this in an email statement, through its Head Public Affairs, Mr. Michael Faloseyi, added that the “modality for the refund of the meter […]
Business

Chandlers battle illegal trade as Nigeria loses N2.8trn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

A taskforce set up by the Association of Chandlers and Ship Suppliers of Nigeria (ACSSN) has lost its fight to tackle illegal practice and annual loss of N2.28 trillion ($3.5 billion) onboard ships and platforms in the oil and gas sector. The association noted that touts and non-professional chandlers had invaded Nigerian ship chandling sector. […]
Business

Analysts ascribe decline in capital importation to insecurity

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

REASON Nigeria’s capital importation fell 30.61% Y-o-Y to $6.7bn in 2021   Citing data recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which showed that Nigeria’s capital importation plunged by 30.61 per cent, year-on-year, to $6.7 billion in 2021 from $9.66 billion in 2020 (a year that saw Covid- 19 disrupting the free flow […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica