Lekki Port to reduce cost of importation, demurrage

The Managing Director of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), Mr. Du Ruogang, has assured that there would be drastic reduction in delays in the supply of raw materials, equipment, reduced costs of importations and charges such as demurrage, among others at Lekki Ports. He stressed that the port would drive external trade competitiveness through improved port efficiency, costeffective port operations & services.

Ruogang highlighted other benefit of the port to include improved turnaround time for cargo handling and clearance. According to him, the port would also facilitate trade volume growth for Nigeria and increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as part of the macro-economic benefits of the Port to the economy. Ruogang explained that the recent commissioning of Lekki Port by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Lagos Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos remains a game-changer that would redefine maritime activities in Nigeria and the entire West African sub-region. However, the managing director said that the port was scheduled to commence operations by the end of Q1’23.

He noted: “With Lekki Port, Nigeria will witness a growth in maritime traffic and global trade and strengthen connectivity and capability to provide efficient and reliable services. “Lekki Port, no doubt, will be a critical engine that will drive the Nigerian economy upon commencement of operations.

I am equally confident that it would help to reinforce Nigeria’s status as a regional maritime hub and enable many related industries to flourish.” Also, the CEO of Lekki Freeport Terminal, operated by CMA Terminals, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, Mr. Denrick Moos, said that in addition to its state-of-theart infrastructures, the port would become a new generation container terminal, a game changing infrastructure in Nigeria and West Africa. He added: “The port is Nigeria’s first deep sea port and is equipped with 13 quay cranes for a capacity of 2.5 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) on a 1.2 kilometre quay with a depth of 16 meters, it will operate vessels with a capacity of up to 15,000 TEUs and become one of the largest in West Africa. “Through the new container terminal at Lekki Port, the CMA CGM Group will further develop its presence in Nigeria, the continent’s largest economy and population, and the most important consumer market in West Africa and will consolidate its African global shipping and logistics network.

