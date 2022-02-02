Lekki Port‘ll end Apapa gridlock, says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said the Lekki Port would put an end to the intractable Apapa gridlock, the congestion along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and others when completed. Sanwo-Olu said this at the opening of the Africa Business Convention, organised by Business Day Newspaper at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor said several measures would be put in place to ensure Apapa is congestion-free, saying that “we need to change the officials regularly to ensure there is no compromise in services rendered.” Sanwo-Olu said projects such as Lekki Deep Port, 4th Mainland Bridge, Red and Blue line rails and Imota Rice Mills would be completed and become operational with in the next 24 months.

The governor said the process leading to the commencement of the construction of the 4th Mainland Bridge, which starts from Badore in Ajah and ends in Ikorodu, would be completed before the second quarter of the year. He said: “Lagos is, in addition to being Africa’s most populous megacity, the continent’s premier business and investment destination, and we will continue to do all within our power to remain so.”

