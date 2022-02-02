News

Lekki Port‘ll end Apapa gridlock, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said the Lekki Port would put an end to the intractable Apapa gridlock, the congestion along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and others when completed. Sanwo-Olu said this at the opening of the Africa Business Convention, organised by Business Day Newspaper at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor said several measures would be put in place to ensure Apapa is congestion-free, saying that “we need to change the officials regularly to ensure there is no compromise in services rendered.” Sanwo-Olu said projects such as Lekki Deep Port, 4th Mainland Bridge, Red and Blue line rails and Imota Rice Mills would be completed and become operational with in the next 24 months.

The governor said the process leading to the commencement of the construction of the 4th Mainland Bridge, which starts from Badore in Ajah and ends in Ikorodu, would be completed before the second quarter of the year. He said: “Lagos is, in addition to being Africa’s most populous megacity, the continent’s premier business and investment destination, and we will continue to do all within our power to remain so.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel condoles late APC Chairman’s Family

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  In what has been hailed as a great display of bipartisanship which has taken many people in the State by surprise, given the highly contentious atmosphere that enveloped the State during last year’s gubernatorial elections, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has sent his condolences to the family of the late Chairman of the […]
News Top Stories

Sleep deprivation can complicate grieving process–Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

United States (U.S.) and Netherlands researchers said those who have persistent trouble with sleeping could have an especially difficult grieving process after the death of a loved one. These are the results of a new study published in the ‘Journal of Psychiatric Research’. Most people who lose a close friend or family member will experience […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

IPOB: UK parliament to debate Nnamdi Kanu’s repatriation today

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The United Kingdom Parliament yesterday said it would commence a debate on the repatriation of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), had last week revealed that Kanu was repatriated and subsequently arraigned him. However, Malami did not reveal where the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica