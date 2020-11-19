News

Lekki report: CNN must be sanctioned – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has reacted to an investigative report by CNN on the October 20 Lekki shooting, saying the network ought to be sanctioned.
Mohammed at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday said the report was one-dimensional and lacking in balance.
CNN said its findings from verified video footages show the Nigerian Army opened fire at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos on that fateful night.
“CNN did not have reporters on ground during the Lekki toll gate protest, they relied on videos which circulated on social media.
“On which basis did they do their report?” he asked.
Mohammed validated a report done by the BBC which he claimed was based more on facts.
He said CNN should be sanctioned for misinformation and irresponsible reporting.
The minister insisted that the military fired blank bullets into the air and not at the crowd.
He also urged people who lost relatives or whose family members have been missing since the incident to report to the judicial panel investigating it.
CNN in the report, insisted that it made efforts to get statements from both the Nigerian Army and Lagos State government to no avail.
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had fined three broadcast stations – Channels Television, Arise Television and Africa Independent Television – N3 million each for their coverage of the #EndSARS protests.

Reporter

