Lekki residents to sue Lagos govt over illegal coastal land allocation

Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association, has threatened to sue the Lagos State government for allegedly leasing various parts of land earmarked for Lekki-Lagos Coastal Road to churches, event centres, private estate and house developers.

In a pre-action notice dated March 8, 2022 sent to the state government through the law firm of Edward Group Chambers, the residents accused the state government of illegally allowing private developers and church to take over the coastal land road. The notice was also forwarded to the state’s House of Assembly, Attorney- General of the state, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Land and the General Manager, Lagos State New Towns Development Authority, NTDA In the notice, the residents stated that the coastal land road was acquired by the state government for ‘overriding public purpose’ from the original owners but is now being allocated illegally to developers for private and commercial building projects.

The notice reads: ‘‘We write as Solicitors to some of – The developers, registered land owners, existing estates (with approved layouts), Lekki-Lagos Residents, Lekki-Lagos taxpayers, residents and other strategic stakeholders within the Lek-ki corridor of Lagos state. “We refer to all previous written communication, meetings, site visits, text and e-mail messages concerning the above matter. “While all the above attachment letters, messages and media reports speak for themselves, we wish to inform you, that it is the informed opinion of our clients, that a piece or parcel of Land that was acquired by any level of Government for – “an overriding public purpose’, as contained in the Land Use Act, (Coastal Road in this case) cannot be converted or jettisoned for the use of, or allocation to a mosque, church, events planners or other private housing or commercial developmental purposes.”

 

