Lekki residents urge Lagos to tackle flood, infrastructure deficit

The President of the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), Olorogun James Emadoye, has appealed to the Lagos State Government to adopt proper physical and urban planning measures to tackle flooding in Lekki and surrounding communities.

Emadoye made the appeal at a recent meeting convened by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, for the review of the Lekki Masterplan developed by the state government.

 

Other stakeholders at the meeting were the representative of Eti-Osa at the House of Representatives, Babajide Obanikoro; lawmaker representing Eti-Osa at the House of Assembly, Noheem Adams; Chairman of Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area, Abdullahi Sesan, chairmen of Local Council Development Areas in Eti-Osa and traditional rulers.

Emadoye observed that the Lekki community does not have adequate infrastructure to accommodate the rising number of businesses, residents and properties. He blamed frequent sea dredging and land reclamation activities in the various parts of the island for the flooding in the area, stressing the need for strict regulations to tackle the issue.

While reiterating the association’s commitment to partnering with the state government for the development of communities in the Eti-Osa/Ibeju Lekki, Emadoye appealed to the state government to intervene and regulate the indiscriminate demolition of structures and sealing of premises.

 

Adams urged the state government to commission the construction of more road infrastructure

 

in the area. According to Salako, the state government is developing a master plan to make Lagos a 21st-century model city in line with the United Nations’ seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He explained that the meeting was necessary because the 2013-2033 Lekki Masterplan the state government has implemented by 80 percent is to be reviewed every five years as mandated by the law. The commissioner said the review will assist the state government in dealing with challenges impeding the Masterplan’s implementation.

 

