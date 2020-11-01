Lekki shooting bad for Nigeria’s image –Miss K

Karina Thersa Martinez, popularly known as Miss-K is a multiple talented woman, a vocalist, a fashion supermodel, a brand ambassador who produces exclusive creative content, and inclusively she is also her own entrepreneur and a devoted humanitarian. Overall she is a “Barrier Breaker”, with the “Total Package”, a dream for the entertainment industry. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks on how far she has come to establish her brand and furthermore, her thoughts on the recent crisis that rocked Nigeria.

Your track record within the entertainment industry has been amazing this far! So how did it all come about?

Well, looking back now, I must say it has all been accomplished by Divine grace. It’s been a progressive succession of divine blessings coming my way so far till date. Indeed it’s been a long the journey. Nothing has been easy but it has all been so worth it. Working in the creative industry, as pushed me to truly embrace my passion wholeheartedly and I have rediscovered myself each and every time I have embarked on a new project.

I have come through many hard lessons in life that have empowered me to strive further within my career, and give me the ability to grow and once I knew better, I did better, and now the result is there to show.

Your father is an Afro-Caribbean and your mother is a Latina (Spanish), but you are always involved in Nigerian activities, how are you connected to Nigeria? Did you grow up in Nigeria or you visited once and fell in love with the country?

Indeed I am an international citizen. I have inherited from the best of three worlds. The African, Caribbean and Latin culture. Isn’t this a blessing of its own?

No I wasn’t born in Nigeria, but I feel like Nigeria is home to me, ever since I have stepped foot into Lagos when I came for my photo-shoot with MTN back in 2008. As you see from the little that I have already explained, Nigeria has played a major input into my career, so no wonder I am so obsessed with giving back to a land which gave me so many opportunities and giving me the respect I deserve and who truly recognised me as the true African Queen that I am.

They embraced me for who I am, and that has propelled me to feel like a true Nigerian at heart. And it’s not hard not to fall in love with Nigeria and Nigerians as a whole. Yes the country has its ups and down, but which country doesn’t?

And if I was to be honest, it’s all this chaos that makes you miss the country, when you travel away from it. I love the food, the never ending traffic, the infectious party scene and the determined and ambitious spirit of the Nigerians. I still connect with my Latino and Caribbean people by staying in touch with my family.

I can’t lie, I miss the blue lagoon beaches of the Caribbean, and its golden sand with its peaceful surroundings and paradisiac views and I can’t wait to go back and pay a visit. The truth is being originated from such a vast backgrounds, I choose to honour my roots and explore them all the best I can. I see it as a privilege, to be multi-cultured, while some closed minded people would look at it as “confusing”.

Yet, it has given me the ability to speak various languages, learn about different cultures and most importantly it has expended my horizons to think big. Reason why I choose to embrace all the flavours of my ethnicity. We live in an era, where more races come together as one. People marry into other cultures more easily now, so it’s more acceptable by society and religious organisations, more than ever before.

You are also a humanitarian personality, tell us how you started your journey into helping people and winning those awards?

Well giving back comes from the heart. I n e v e r started g i v i n g back to commun i t i e s , through m y various humanitarian projects to win Awards. It would be ludicrous to think this way. To the contrary, all I have ever wanted to do, ever since I was a little girl, is give back to the less privileged than me, the best way I ever could, till date.

So through this motivation, I have managed to organise few events over the years that did just that. Give Back! I love empowering women and guide young creatives through the medium of summits that I run yearly to support the United Nations SDG’s Agenda.

My aim is to always try my best to put a smile on people’s face and add a little sparkle to their day in my own little magical way. Either way, I am all for it, and in this incentive, I can resonate with what Mother Theresa once said: “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters, to create a million ripples.”

You just held an event titled “The BIG 60/60 Giveaway” which began around Nigeria’s Independence Day, what inspired it?

Well I truly wanted to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day with a bang and most importantly I also wanted to celebrate the Black History Month, and showcase brands to support the African culture.

So I decided to organise a promo giveaway tour, donating 60 gifts per each visited locations in London, starting from the Nigerian Embassy. We distributed 300 gifts in total, just to put a smile on peoples face and I must say it’s been a wonderful outcome and people turned out in numbers. So I gathered my team and few of my gifting partners and reached out to few sponsors, who supported the idea and we made it happen.

Having been to Nigeria severally, you have now called Nigeria your home, we know how kind and generous you have been toward our country what do you think of the latest happenings with the #EndSARS Campaign and the youth?

I am totally outraged. So distraught to see the latest across the media. Its alarming that the government allowed this hurtful and shocking horror to take place. What has happened at Lekki Toll Plaza shouldn’t have happened. PERIOD!

However, on the other hand, I am ever so happy that the Nigerian youth stood up for their rights. Stood up for a better future. I believe as the youth we deserve the best. When I see the way young Nigerians hustle constantly, I can only support what I know.

That is the same youth that I work with and that I aim to keep encouraging growing. The Nigerian Youth that I know is determined and hard working. I belong to this youth, and from the diaspora, all I can do is be with them in spirit, and support the campaign against police brutality from a far by speaking up in my own little ways. I pray the storm passes soon and that a rainbow will come out of it.

After all if people can vote online for Big Brother Nigeria, then INEC should make it equally possible for people to also vote online and give people a PVC card. We are in 2020, it’s time to level up. It’s a year of change. God is bringing change to this world for the better.

As humans we have been taking so many things for granted and this pandemic has allowed all of us as a collective to truly shade light on what problems are surrounding our world today and in our own personal lives. It’s time to break the mould with what’s no longer serving us, it’s time for a change and that change is now!

