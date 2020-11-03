Metro & Crime

Lekki shooting: Cameras stopped working by 8pm – LCC tells Panel

Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), Abayomi Omamuwasan, has told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry that the Closed-Circuit Television cameras (CCTV) of the company did not capture the shooting of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters by the Nigerian Army.
He informed the panel that the CCTV camera stopped recording due to the vandalism of some equipment and fire outbreak at the toll gate.
The MD had earlier submitted a hard drive to the panel, saying it contained the incident that happened on October 20, 2020.
While further testifying before the panel, he disclosed that the CCTV stopped recording around 8pm and did not capture the shootings.
He also said the company had three surveillance cameras located at Sandfill, Ikoyi Bridge and one at Chevron.
“The surveillance camera didn’t capture the shooting.
“It stopped recording around 8pm,” Omamuwasan told the panel.
He added that the fire outbreak at the Ikoyi Bridge affected the CCTV cameras and it stopped recording.
However, his claim is in variance with what Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had said claiming that the footage of the incident had been captured by the cameras and promised that it would be handed over as evidence to the Panel.
He was responding to claims in a widely circulated video that a man had removed the cameras immediately after the incident, explaining that what had been removed were cameras meant to capture details of cars and not CCTV cameras which he said were located high up.
Explaining the reason for the power outage, Omamuwasan insisted that the company complied with the curfew and asked staff to leave in adherence with the directive of the state government.
He added that the company withdrew its staff from the toll gate following the takeover of the toll gate by the protesters.
Recall that on that fateful day, soldiers reportedly opened fire on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters.
The army initially denied involvement in the shooting, saying its soldiers were not at the scene.
It, however, admitted that soldiers were at the toll gate, revealing they were drafted on the orders of the state government.

