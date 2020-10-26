Lekki shooting: CSO asks Nigerians to await Lagos govt’s probe

The Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA), has appealed to Nigerians and the international community to exercise restraint in their reactions to last Tuesday’s shooting incident at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos.

Specifically, CISA underscored the importance of allowing the Board of Inquiry constituted by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to undertake its task of investigating the incident, with a view to coming out with the true position.

The national coordinator of CISA, Mr. Chidi Omeje, who made the plea at a press conference in Abuja, Monday, said the group was saddened by the “widespread report of unspeakable carnage across many parts of the country in the aftermath of the EndSARS protests that rocked the nation in the last couple of weeks”.

Omeje said: “In any case, we are very happy that the Lagos State government has instituted a judicial panel of enquiry comprising of legal experts, youth activists, media practitioners, etc, with the mandate to unravel the truth about what transpired on that night at the protest ground in Lekki Tollgate and its aftermaths.

“We urge Nigerians to give this panel a chance to do their job. This matter bothers on national security and we should not allow sentiments to becloud our quest to unravel the truth. Let us therefore exercise patience and support the panel to do a thorough and dispassionate job.

“Hopefully the panel will make us see whether the usage of the word ‘massacre’ which literally means: ‘indiscriminate killing of a large number of human beings’, was appropriate in describing the incident and also whether it is not strange that no single family has come forward to report the loss of a relation after a ‘massacre’ took place.

“Hopefully the panel will also direct us to the hospital morgue or shallow graves where those youths that were said to be massacred were kept or buried.

“We understand that emotions are still high and that it is not attractive to flow against the popular narrative now but in matters of national security or issues that has implication to peace and stability of our dear country, we urge that nothing other than truth is what will set the country free at this tempestuous period.”

While sympathising with families that lost loved ones, people and government whose property were destroyed, looted or burnt down, the group added that: “We believe that this particular crisis could have been avoidable if reason had prevailed and if we had listened to each other.”