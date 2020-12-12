News

Lekki shooting: How Police killed my brother on Oct 20 -driver

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A commercial driver, Mr. Felix Lucky, yesterday narrated how a policeman attached to Jakande Estate, Lekki Ilasan Police Station, Sergeant John Dagbo, murdered his brother on October 20, the same day of the Lekki Tollgate shooting. Lucky told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters that up till now, he hasn’t seen the corpse of his brother.

According to him, the Community Development Area (CDA) chairman and some members of the community were prevented from entering the police station, and also denied making any statement about the incident. He said: “I don’t know where my brother’s corpse is up till today and the Police have not said anything about it.” Lucky, while led in evidence by Mr. F. O. Udokporos, told the panel that they have been to the police station on three occasions since the incident happened on October 20, but they were prevented from entering the police station.

He stated that on one of the visits to the station, Sergeant Dagbo told him that if he crosses a particular line he would gun him down. The witness said on October 20, he was in his house at Jakande Estate, Lekki, when his friend, named Evans, came to tell him that John had shot his brother, Paul Lucky, dead. Lucky said he then went outside, close to the place, where his brother was shot and when he got to the street, he saw a crowd at the palace

News

Senator Abiola Ajimobi was a man deeply loved by His creator-Senator Akanbi

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

  Since the passing away of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State, tributes has poured in from all over the country the latest being that of a fellow Senator, Adesoji Akanbi.     According to Akanbi, Ajimobi was a man deeply loved by His creator.     He said that the death of […]
News Top Stories

Stock market: Investors gain N812bn in Sept

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Stocks trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday closed the month of September on the positive note with a gain of N812 billion. In sharp contrast to the record sell-offs across global markets, Nigerian equities recorded positive, crossing 26,000 points for the first time since March 2020. Boosted by remote trading, gradual ease of […]
News

Court convicts seven over SIM card

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), through concerted enforcement efforts with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as the Department of State Services (DSS), has secured the court convictions of seven Nigerians for SIM card-related offences.   According to a statement from the commission, the seven convicts were all recently charged and […]

