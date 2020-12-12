Lekki shooting: How Police killed my brother on Oct 20 -driver

A commercial driver, Mr. Felix Lucky, yesterday narrated how a policeman attached to Jakande Estate, Lekki Ilasan Police Station, Sergeant John Dagbo, murdered his brother on October 20, the same day of the Lekki Tollgate shooting. Lucky told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters that up till now, he hasn’t seen the corpse of his brother.

According to him, the Community Development Area (CDA) chairman and some members of the community were prevented from entering the police station, and also denied making any statement about the incident. He said: “I don’t know where my brother’s corpse is up till today and the Police have not said anything about it.” Lucky, while led in evidence by Mr. F. O. Udokporos, told the panel that they have been to the police station on three occasions since the incident happened on October 20, but they were prevented from entering the police station.

He stated that on one of the visits to the station, Sergeant Dagbo told him that if he crosses a particular line he would gun him down. The witness said on October 20, he was in his house at Jakande Estate, Lekki, when his friend, named Evans, came to tell him that John had shot his brother, Paul Lucky, dead. Lucky said he then went outside, close to the place, where his brother was shot and when he got to the street, he saw a crowd at the palace

