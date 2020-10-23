Lekki shooting: Reconvene Senate, House, Reps tell Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Members of the House of Representatives under the auspices of the Young Parliamentarians Forum(YPF) have called on Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to immediately reconvene the parliament to discuss the alleged killing of End- SARS protesters in Lekki Tollgate, Lagos.

The group also called on the Federal Government to demonstrate a genuine commitment to reforming the police and ensure the protection of youth and citizens from police brutality to forestall preventable deaths.

Chairman of the Young Parliamentarians Forum of the National Assembly and member representing Zuru/Fakai/Danko- Wasagu/ Sakaba federal constituency of Kebbi State, Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Tukura, made the call at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday.

Tukura, alongside his colleagues, called for the immediate inauguration of the Nigeria Police Council and the constitution of the governing council of the National Human Rights Commission, which should include youth representation.

“The National Assembly should as a matter of urgency reconvene for an emergency session to discuss the alleged killings of peaceful protesters. In addition, an investigative public hearing on the loss of lives and human rights violation resulting from police brutality is highly recommended.”

He said: “The past few days have been the toughest time in our democracy, especially the horrendous loss of lives of unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, 20th of October 2020.

“We have observed unpleasant developments across major cities in Nigeria with scores of young people killed and many injured as a result of the ongoing #EndSARS# peaceful protest led by young people.

These extrajudicial killings and violence are highly condemnable and unacceptable”. Continuing, Tukura said: “We have observed with dismay the recruitment and deployment of hoodlums and thugs to disrupt and hijack the protest by unpatriotic Nigerians.

