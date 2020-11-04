Lekki shootings: CCTV stopped recording after 8p.m. – LCC

Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has said that CCTV cameras at Lekki Toll Gate stopped working at 8p.m. on October 20, the day military men allegedly shot at unarmed #EndSARS protesters.

Managing Director of LCC, Mr. Abayomi Omomuwasi, made the disclosure while testifying during proceedings of Lagos #EndSARS Judicial Panel yesterday.

Led in evidence by his lawyer, Mr. Rotimi Seriki, Omomuwasi said that the cameras stopped working due to network issues. “We never tampered with the surveillance camera, that is why we have footage until 8p.m. when it stopped recording. “It was about 8.p.m. that we did not get any CCTV recording. It stopped recording because of network issues with the system.

“The major cause is that we have the network that connects our cameras together at Ikoyi Link Bridge, Chevron office and the Lekki Toll Gate.

“What brings them together is resident at the Ikoyi Toll gate plaza which has been burnt,” the LCC boss said. Omomuwasi said that the surveillance equipment at the toll gate had been upgraded to global standards and that the surveillance footage could go as far as 1.75km and 2km on either side. He noted that audio was not activated in the surveillance cameras because they were used solely for traffic management.

The LCC boss said that no CCTV camera was removed hours before the shooting. “Early in the morning of October 20, at about 10a.m. we noticed that they started tampering with our equipment and we decided to harvest our equipment because they are very important, expensive,” he said. He said that on October 20, the automatic plate number recognition camera was removed as well as other equipment such as laptops.

Omomuwasi noted that the LCC is 100 per cent owned by the Lagos State Government and its sources of revenue were tolling revenue and adverts on the road. Answering questions from Mr. Abiodun Owonikoko, counsel for the Lagos State Government, Omomuwasi said LCC never received instructions from the state to power down electricity at the toll gate or remove the CCTV.

The LCC boss appealed to the panel to allow the company access to the toll gate to enable assessment of the damage and renovation works. Responding to the LCC boss’ appeal, Chairman of the nine-member panel, retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, however, said that the panel would not grant the company immediate possession of the Lekki toll gate plaza.

She noted that a need might arise for the panel to make another visit to the toll gate after viewing of the footage the LCC had presented to the panel. Meanwhile, in another session of the panel’s proceedings, a 34-year-old phone dealer and trader, Mr. Ndukwe Ekekwe, narrated how he was tortured and paralysed by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Ekekwe, who is confined to a wheelchair, told the nine-man panel that he sustained a severe spinal cord injuiry after he was thrown off a two-storey building at the Alaba International Market by SARS officers. The victim, who had no legal representation, was only accompanied by his aged mother, as he narrated his ordeal before the panel in pidgin English. Ekekwe said he was arrested at the Alaba International Market on February 16, 2018 about 2p.m. by the SARS operatives without charges.

He said: “Fellow traders at the market asked the policemen to show their identity cards before handcuffing me. “But rather, they immediately removed their SARS T-shirts and began to shoot and everyone ran away. I asked them to tell me what crime I committed and they said it was an order from the Inspector-General of Police (IG). “I was handcuffed in one hand because they noticed I wasn’t a troublemaker. But on our way, they stopped at Igando and came down from the car and began talking to each other.

“I used my other hand to reach for my phone to try to call my mother and the inspector saw me. He approached me and asked what gave me the guts to make a phone call and he took the phone, stepped on it and destroyed it. “He stabbed me on my wrist and back and I was hit on the head with the butt of a gun and beaten.

They collected the N58,000 that was for my shop.” The Chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (rtd) adjourned the proceedings till November 13 for hearing of Ekekwe’s mother’s testimony

