Lekki Shootings:.Olowu of Kuta calls for probe of Amnesty International’s claim

The Olowu of Kuta in Ayedire Local Government area of Osun state, Oba
Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama has called for a probe of the Amnesty International for announcing that it tracked troops of the Nigerian Army from Bonny Camp to the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20.

The Oba who made the call in a statement on Thursday also appealed to the Federal and state governments to intensify implementation of programmes and policies designed to empower millions of struggling youths across the country.

Amnesty International was in the news on Wednesday when it released what it called the timeline of troop movements to the Lekki Toll Gate during the EndSARS protests.

The Oba, who said Amnesty International had the right to operate legally anywhere, however contended that as an international NGO, the association claiming to have tracked troops of a sovereign nation and announcing same amounted to attacks on national security.

He added that as a Nigerian, he was worried that a foreign NGO could admit carrying out espionage activities against the Nigeria Army with an air of impunity. He therefore asked the relevant authorities to probe the claim, and possibly Extradict them from Nigeria, because I can’t imagine a foreign NGO operating in America to be so bold and claimed he tracked troops movement from pentagon to a particular location and still remains in American soil.

The Oba also appealed for calm across the country while urging Nigerian youths to make their legitimate claims and ventilate whatever grievances they may have in future peacefully, stressing that it was in an atmosphere of harmony that progress could be achieved.

Oba Oyelude commiserated with all Nigerians who lost loved ones and properties in the crises praying that God would wipe off their tears. He also mourned security officers who fell in line of duty urging their services not to abandon the families left behind by the gallant officers.

He called on all Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace to return fully to the country and appealed to the Federal and State Governments to keep the various promises they made to the protesting youths while the crises lasted.
He further praised the Patriotism of the Nigerian Army and the military leadership and other security agencies for quickly identifying subversive foreign Elements like Amnesty international and thwarting thier mischief.

