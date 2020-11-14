Lekki shootings: We’re not looking for DJ Switch, Gen. tells panel

The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, says contrary to claims in the public, the Army is not after disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, more popularly known as DJ Switch.

Taiwo said this on Saturday in his testimony before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.

The general said: “Some people take delight in misrepresenting Nigeria and particularly the Nigerian Army to the international community and our fellow Nigerians. This, I believe is done for pecuniary gains.

“Quite recently, a Nigerian, Catherine Udeh, also known as DJ Switch, claimed the Nigerian Army was looking for her. There is nothing further than the truth.

“My Lord, we have bigger fish to fry; and that is how to stabilise Lagos. We can’t be bothered chasing one or two people. Where she got that from, I do not know.”

In the immediate aftermath of the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting, DJ Switch claimed to have helped to remove bullets from peaceful protesters who were shot, according to her Instagram Live feed.

There have also been reports that the disc jockey sought asylum in Canada after she claimed that her life was being threatened following the Lekki incident.

